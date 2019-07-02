UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Pays Surprise Visit To Sub Registrar Office

Deputy Commissioner pays surprise visit to Sub Registrar office

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms. Saleha Saeed paid a surprise visit to the offices of Sub Registrar and Assistant Director Land Record in Model Town Kacheri, here on Tuesday

The DC found both the officers absent from their duties and some private workers were doing official work in the office of Sub Registrar. One person was taken into custody while some others managed to escape from the spot.

According to the DC office spokesman, Ms. Saleha Saeed visited the offices on the complaints that Sub Registrar Syed Usman Sherazi and AD-LR Irum Sahzadi were not present in their offices.

During the raid, some private workers were doing official working in regard with registration.

They tried to escape from the spot, however, one namely Mushtaq Ahemd was taken into custody by DC's guards.

The DC Lahore summoned sub registrar in his office and also transferred three peons to DC office.

Meanwhile, DC checked AD-LR Irum Shahzadi's office and it was revealed that she had not come to office since morning.

It has been directed to Assistant Commissioner Model Town to get a case registered against all private persons and directed police to arrest escaped persons.

