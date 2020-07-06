Deputy Commissioner pays tributes to front liners in fight against pandemic

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, Hamza Shafqaat on Monday paid tributes to the services of doctors, paramedics, graveyard staff and law enforcement officials in fighting against the novel coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory, Hamza Shafqaat on Monday paid tributes to the services of doctors, paramedics, graveyard staff and law enforcement officials in fighting against the novel coronavirus.

"Let's all thank and appreciate to those who put their own life on stake to saving the lives of ailing humanity," he said while addressing a ceremony, held here to mark the 100th day of determination and courage of the frontline workers who served tirelessly amid pandemic.

"When the first positive case of coronavirus reported in Pakistan on February 26, he said there were fears that the disease would cause a lot of damage, However, due to the commitment of the nation and the sincere efforts of various institutions, despite all the concerns, our country has managed this pandemic much better than many other countries," he added.

The DC expressed his gratitude for the general public in cooperating with the administration by following the principles of social distancing, precautionary measures and government's instructions and said that the people of the Federal capital had behaved in a very responsible manner in the prevailing situation.

He appealed the masses to keep cooperating with the law enforcement agencies to control the further spread of the virus as it might be doubled on Eid-ul-Azha and holy month of Muharram.

He also appreciated the role of Tiger Force in that regard and expressed the hope that with the joint efforts of the local administration and the general masses, the existing challenge could be overcome very soon.

At the end, he distributed certificates of appreciation, courage and determination amongst the frontline workers of district administrations, health department, rescue and police in recognition of their valuable services rendered during the corona pandemic.