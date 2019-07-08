UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Pays Visit To Embankments To Review Pre Flood Situation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited different sites of River Indus and took a view of protective embankments in the wake of expected floods

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited different sites of River Indus and took a view of protective embankments in the wake of expected floods.

He visited different sites of Taluka Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand including Mehrabpur, Mud Bund, Lakhat and other protective embankments and directed irrigation officials to take appropriate steps for the maintenance and strengthening of bunds.

He expressed suspicion that due to heavy rains in upper areas, high floods situation could develop. He said the situation required preparation in advance to cope up with ensuing floods.

He directedvthe concerned staff for the vigilance of embankments in case water level starts rising and required arrangements be made.

He expressed annoyance over the construction of road by cutting the embankment in the jurisdiction of Qazi Ahmed and directed to reverse it in its original shape and also ordered to strengthen the embankment.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioners of Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand tehsils to collect complete figures of the population in their areas. Briefing the meeting Executive Engineer Irrigation Dad Division said that arrangements including stone pitching of sensitive embankments in the limits of District Shaheed Benazirabad and other necessary arrangements have so for been completed.

He said that arrangements including excavation were also being made for the drainage and flow of rainwater in saline canals. The meeting and site visits were also attended by XEN Irrigation Dad Division Niaz Ahmed Memon, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Saleem Ahmed Jatoi, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Salamat Ali Memon, XEN Protective Bunds Sakrand Sub Division Javed Ahmed Soomro, Sub Engineer Sajid Nawaz Memon and other officials.

