Deputy Commissioner Peace Football League concluded

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) "Deputy Commissioner Peace Football League (DCPFL)" held in Darra Adam Khel area of Kohat district.

The final match (DCPFL) held for the first time in Darra Adam Khel, concluded with great enthusiasm, which highlighted the interest of the youth in the promotion of sports in the area and positive activities, reported by APP correspondent.

The event organized on the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Ali Amin Gandapur, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Fakhar Jahan and DG Sports, KPK, Tashfeen Haider and DC Kohat, Abdul Karim.

The special guest of the final match was the Commandant Officer of the Frontier Task Force, Colonel Saadat Anwar, who appreciated the performance of the players and awarded them prizes for presenting the best game.

Saadat Anwar presented cash prizes of Rs. 70,000 to the winning team and Rs. 35,000 to the runner-up team, shields and trophies.

He said that such tournaments not only attract the youth towards positive activities but also play an important role in promoting peace, unity and brotherhood in the area.

He thanked the administration for the excellent arrangements and expressed hope for organizing more such events in the future.

APP/azq/378