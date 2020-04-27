Deputy Commissioner permits handcarts labour, tandoors to be open after 4.00 pm

On the instructions of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Monday granted permission to the carts labourers and tandoor to be open after 4.00 p.m

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :On the instructions of the provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair Monday granted permission to the carts labourers and tandoor to be open after 4.00 p.m.

There were hundreds of handcart labourers appreciating the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allowing them so they could earn livelihood for the family .

According to a statement issued by the DC Office, the ban imposed on various shops and businesses after 4.00 pm would not apply to handcart and Tandoor owners. Earlier, the provincial government had issued orders to close all business activities except drug stores at 4.

However, in view of public difficulties and economic situation of poor handcarts owners, the ban was lifted and they could sell their different things even after at 4.00 pm. The decision of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was widely appreciated on the part of the poor laborers, however, the district administration appealed to the citizens to keep in mind the social distancing as well as other precautionary measures so that they could remain safe from the infection of coronavirus.