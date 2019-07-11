Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Bans Fireworks, Camp Fire Near Forest
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:32 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has imposed ban on fireworks, camp fire and any such activity prone to fire in the forest vicinity and dumping of garbage within 500 meters near the forest
According to a press note, the DC warned for strict legal action if anyone found violating this order.
The ban would come into force forthwith which remain enforced for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn.