Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Bans Movement Of Wheat, Flour From District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:48 PM

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar bans movement of wheat, flour from district

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has prohibited movement of wheat, wheat flour and wheat fine flour from territorial jurisdiction of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, has prohibited movement of wheat, wheat flour and wheat fine flour from territorial jurisdiction of the district.

Any one contravening this order was liable to be proceeded against under Section 188 of Pakistan Pen.

This order shall come into force immediately, and shall remain in force for a period of 30 (thirty) days, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

