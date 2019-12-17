Deputy Commissioner Peshawar bans placing school bags on roof tops of vans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar Tuesday imposed a ban on placing of heavily laden school bags on roof tops of vans in an unsafe manner.

The ban was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 and in compliance with the directions of Peshawar High Court, reads a notification issued here by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar.

In the notification, DC said it appears to him through filed officers that a number of school vans place heavily laden school bags on top of the van roofs which poses a danger of falling on the passengers, especially the school children or sideway commuters.

The Peshawar High Court has also issued directives on November 28 to take action in this regard, adds the notification.

Anyone contravening this order is liable to be proceeded against under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860.

This order come in force immediately and shall remain in force for a period of 30 (thirty) days unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

All the officers of District Administration Peshawar and officers of Transport Department to assist Capital City Police Peshawar in carrying out these operations, the notification concludes.