UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Bans Placing School Bags On Roof Tops Of Vans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar bans placing school bags on roof tops of vans

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar Tuesday imposed a ban on placing of heavily laden school bags on roof tops of vans in an unsafe manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar Tuesday imposed a ban on placing of heavily laden school bags on roof tops of vans in an unsafe manner.

The ban was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 and in compliance with the directions of Peshawar High Court, reads a notification issued here by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar.

In the notification, DC said it appears to him through filed officers that a number of school vans place heavily laden school bags on top of the van roofs which poses a danger of falling on the passengers, especially the school children or sideway commuters.

The Peshawar High Court has also issued directives on November 28 to take action in this regard, adds the notification.

Anyone contravening this order is liable to be proceeded against under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860.

This order come in force immediately and shall remain in force for a period of 30 (thirty) days unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

All the officers of District Administration Peshawar and officers of Transport Department to assist Capital City Police Peshawar in carrying out these operations, the notification concludes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Peshawar High Court Police Osama Bin Laden Van Muhammad Ali November Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Aramco acquires 17% of South Korean Hyundai ..

18 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament opens

19 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U ..

29 minutes ago

WHO DG calls on Prime Minister; appreciates Pakist ..

2 minutes ago

Mehtab Abbasi granted exemption from hearing in NA ..

2 minutes ago

Minister directs selling of 130gm roti in Rs10

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.