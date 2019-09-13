UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Bans Storage Of Water In Open Pots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 06:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar bans storage of water in open pots

The Deputy Commissioner on Friday imposed section 144 in the provincial metropolis prohibiting storage of water in tyres/tube flower pots filled in front of shops by shopkeepers and throwing of debris/waste canals by the general public/shopkeepers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner on Friday imposed section 144 in the provincial metropolis prohibiting storage of water in tyres/tube flower pots filled in front of shops by shopkeepers and throwing of debris/waste canals by the general public/shopkeepers.

A notification issued here warned of strict action if anyone found violating this order. This order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforce for a period of 30-days unless modified or withdrawn.

Your Thoughts and Comments

