Deputy Commissioner Peshawar To Perform Administrative Functions Of Nazim

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

The Local Government Elections and Rural Development under Local Government Act 2013 has authorized Deputy Commissioner to perform administrative functions of Nazim, District Government other than District Peshawar after dissolution of the district councils

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :The Local Government Elections and Rural Development under Local Government Act 2013 has authorized Deputy Commissioner to perform administrative functions of Nazim, District Government other than District Peshawar after dissolution of the district councils.

A notification issued here at Friday said that Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has been authorized to perform administrative functions of Nazim, City District Government Peshawar.

Similarly, Tehsil Municipal Officer/ Town Municipal Officer has been authorized to perform administrative functions of Nazim, Tehsil Municipal Administration/ Town Municipal Administration It further stated that Assistant Director, Local Government and Rural Development Department has been authorized to perform administrative functions of Nazim, Village Councils/ Neighborhood Council.

