Deputy Commissioner presides meeting of General Managers of Sugar Mills regarding procurement of sugarcane

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said the Sugar Mills administration should eliminate the role of broker in purchasing sugarcane for mills so that the farmers could be compensated for their crop by avoiding losses.

He was presiding a meeting of General Managers of Sugar Mills and Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils regarding timely payment of sugarcane purchase and instant payment to farmers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, General Manager Al-Noor Sugar Mill Lt: Col (R) Amjad Abbasi, Mulazim Hussain of Habib Sugar Mills, Manzoor Hussain of Bandhi Sugar Mills and Sakrand Sugar Mill's Zakir Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer, Assistant Commissioner Daur Asif Mahmood Malik and Mukhtarkar Sakrand Ali Sher Jamali attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that sugarcane is cash crop for growers and crop output could be multiplied by facilitating growers and resolving their issues, which would ultimately benefit the growers and the sugar industry.

He instructed Assistant Commissioners to visit all Sugar Mills and view the parking and other arrangements. He also directed to initiate action against sugarcane brokers in all the small and large towns of the district in order to facilitate the farmers to transport their produce to Sugar Mills.

Jafar instructed the representatives of the Sugar Mills Administration to make payment to sugarcane growers as soon as possible, besides binding the owners of sugarcane tractor trolleys to install backlight on their trolleys to avoid road accidents at night.

He said, adding that the Sugar Mills administration should provide proper parking space for tractor trolleys and other vehicles to avoid traffic jams on national and inter-provincial connecting roads in order to protect travelers from any difficulties.