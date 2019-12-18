UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Presides Meeting Of General Managers Of Sugar Mills Regarding Procurement Of Sugarcane

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:44 PM

Deputy Commissioner presides meeting of General Managers of Sugar Mills regarding procurement of sugarcane

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said the Sugar Mills administration should eliminate the role of broker in purchasing sugarcane for mills so that the farmers could be compensated for their crop by avoiding losses

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar said the Sugar Mills administration should eliminate the role of broker in purchasing sugarcane for mills so that the farmers could be compensated for their crop by avoiding losses.

He was presiding a meeting of General Managers of Sugar Mills and Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils regarding timely payment of sugarcane purchase and instant payment to farmers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, General Manager Al-Noor Sugar Mill Lt: Col (R) Amjad Abbasi, Mulazim Hussain of Habib Sugar Mills, Manzoor Hussain of Bandhi Sugar Mills and Sakrand Sugar Mill's Zakir Hussain, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Tariq Ali Solangi, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Abdul Qadeer, Assistant Commissioner Daur Asif Mahmood Malik and Mukhtarkar Sakrand Ali Sher Jamali attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that sugarcane is cash crop for growers and crop output could be multiplied by facilitating growers and resolving their issues, which would ultimately benefit the growers and the sugar industry.

He instructed Assistant Commissioners to visit all Sugar Mills and view the parking and other arrangements. He also directed to initiate action against sugarcane brokers in all the small and large towns of the district in order to facilitate the farmers to transport their produce to Sugar Mills.

Jafar instructed the representatives of the Sugar Mills Administration to make payment to sugarcane growers as soon as possible, besides binding the owners of sugarcane tractor trolleys to install backlight on their trolleys to avoid road accidents at night.

He said, adding that the Sugar Mills administration should provide proper parking space for tractor trolleys and other vehicles to avoid traffic jams on national and inter-provincial connecting roads in order to protect travelers from any difficulties.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Visit Vehicles Road Traffic Nawabshah Sakrand All From Industry Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmiri to continue just struggle till achieving ..

1 minute ago

Turkey, Malaysia sign 15 pacts on science, defense ..

1 minute ago

Ginneries receive 7.86m cotton bales across the co ..

1 minute ago

Contempt of court plea against Nawaz, Maryam adjou ..

2 minutes ago

Cloudy weather with chances of fog in Multan

6 minutes ago

Aqeel, other top players move to last-eight stage ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.