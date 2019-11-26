Deputy Commissioner presides meeting regarding Audit objection

The Deputy Commissioner, Captain Bilal Shahid Rao, chaired a meeting of District Accountability Committee on Tuesday

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Captain Bilal Shahid Rao, chaired a meeting of District Accountability Committee on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued here, DC informed the meeting that earlier Deputy commissioner used to submit audit objection but now every head of relevant department was bound to submit audits objections against its relevant department.

He asked all HODs who had audit objections against their departments,could submit objections and obtain their records and submit their copies to the Deputy Commissioner office and submit the same to the Director General office by themselves and attests the documents there.

He informed, a focal person had been appointed for preparation of audit objections of every department. He said it was the responsibly of all department to submit the answers.