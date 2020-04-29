Deputy Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to review steps to control COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner, Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday said the district administration was taking emergency measures to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to ensure protection of public lives

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Wednesday said the district administration was taking emergency measures to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in order to ensure protection of public lives.

He expressed these view while chairing a meeting to review precautionary measures against the coronavirus and provision of relief package to needy people under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program.

The DC was also briefed regarding preventive measures, lockdown situations, and Ehsaas programme by concerned officials.

The meeting was told that needy people including daily wagers were being helped under the Ehsaas Program with transparency method in the situation of lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said it was our prime responsibility to save public lives from the coronavirus, and the district administration was taking all possible steps to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

He instructed concerned officials to take comprehensive steps to increase awareness about the precautionary measures against the deadly virus among people so that they would ensure implementation of preventive steps to cope with the challenge.

He urged the people from all walks of life to play their role in combating the COVID-19, advising the public to take seriously the coronavirus diseases and remain in their homes and avoid unnecessary traveling and social activities for the safety of their health.

The DC also ordered concerned officials to take actions against profiteers and hoarders in order to provide relief to commonman in the holy month of Ramazan, adding that government price control list should be implemented in of shops through monitoring of concerned officers.