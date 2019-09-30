UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Directs Officials For Ensuring Completion Of Development Projects In Kuhlo

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner Quetta directs officials for ensuring completion of development projects in Kuhlo

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kuhlo Abdullah Khosa on Monday chaired a meeting to review performance of officials and cleansing situation of the areas and asked them to submit monthly report in order to improve services of government departments for ensuring welfare of common people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kuhlo Abdullah Khosa on Monday chaired a meeting to review performance of officials and cleansing situation of the areas and asked them to submit monthly report in order to improve services of government departments for ensuring welfare of common people.

He said no negligence of any sectors would be tolerated and we were striving to provide all basic facilities to public at their doorsteps, said that development changing would be come in the areas from promotion of education and health sectors, said press release issued here.

He said no compromise would be made on attendance of employees and strict action could be taken against those who involved in negligence during duty time, adding it was prime responsibility of government officials to address legal problems of public in the area.

DC Abdullah Khosa expressed his dissatisfaction over meager cleansing of Bazaar and streets in the area and directed concerned official to ensure cleaning of these areas for betterment of public health.

He also instructed all officials of departments to review entire development schemes to ensure timely completion of progress schemes for welfare people.

Related Topics

Education Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

FBR extends a moth for filling income tax returns

31 seconds ago

Two new dengue cases reported in city Lahore

33 seconds ago

Prime Minister directs economic team to focus on t ..

35 seconds ago

Decrease in mother, child mortality's heartening: ..

5 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad sports co ..

5 minutes ago

195 passengers fined for travelling without ticket ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.