Deputy Commissioner Quetta directs officials for ensuring completion of development projects in Kuhlo

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kuhlo Abdullah Khosa on Monday chaired a meeting to review performance of officials and cleansing situation of the areas and asked them to submit monthly report in order to improve services of government departments for ensuring welfare of common people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kuhlo Abdullah Khosa on Monday chaired a meeting to review performance of officials and cleansing situation of the areas and asked them to submit monthly report in order to improve services of government departments for ensuring welfare of common people.

He said no negligence of any sectors would be tolerated and we were striving to provide all basic facilities to public at their doorsteps, said that development changing would be come in the areas from promotion of education and health sectors, said press release issued here.

He said no compromise would be made on attendance of employees and strict action could be taken against those who involved in negligence during duty time, adding it was prime responsibility of government officials to address legal problems of public in the area.

DC Abdullah Khosa expressed his dissatisfaction over meager cleansing of Bazaar and streets in the area and directed concerned official to ensure cleaning of these areas for betterment of public health.

He also instructed all officials of departments to review entire development schemes to ensure timely completion of progress schemes for welfare people.