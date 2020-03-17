Deputy Commissioner Quetta reviews precautionary measures against coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Yasir Khan Bazai chaired a meeting to review precautionary measures against coronavirus at DC Office on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sibi Yasir Khan Bazai chaired a meeting to review precautionary measures against coronavirus at DC Office on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rehmatullah Kashkori, Assistant Commissioner Sibi Anyatullah Kansi, Chief officer Aslam Laghari, Tehsildar and Anjuman Tajiran Association and owners of hotel were attended the meeting.

Concerned official informed the meeting that all precautionary measures were finalized to cope the novel coronavirus in the area, despite sprays were being continued at main areas including offices, hospitals, and other areas in order to control spread of the virus.

Addressing the meeting, DC said all segments of the society members including religious leaders, doctors, traders and intellectuals should play their due role to tackle the coronavirus saying that it could be defeated through help of each other and adopting precautionary steps.

He further added section 144 act was imposed across and gathering of more than ten people banned.

The DC stressed Anjuman Trader Association and shopkeepers to avoid artificial inflation and to ensure implementation of control price list at their shops in order to provide cheap price of goods and other facilities to common people.