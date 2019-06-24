Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur pays surprise visit to different dykes in city

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajanpur, Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan on Monday paid the surprise visits to Rojhan Flood dyke, Kot Mithan Flood dyke, RodKohi dyke and inspected the precautionary measures in these dykes

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajanpur , Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan on Monday paid the surprise visits to Rojhan Flood dyke, Kot Mithan Flood dyke, RodKohi dyke and inspected the precautionary measures in these dykes.

On this occasion, he said that the precautionary measures were necessary to avoid any flood situation in the district and all concerned departments like Rescue-1122, Health, Civil Defence, Police were on high alert in this regard.

The DC said that the safety of citizens was the topmost priority of district administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

