UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Pays Surprise Visit To Different Dykes In City

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur pays surprise visit to different dykes in city

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajanpur, Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan on Monday paid the surprise visits to Rojhan Flood dyke, Kot Mithan Flood dyke, RodKohi dyke and inspected the precautionary measures in these dykes

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajanpur, Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan on Monday paid the surprise visits to Rojhan Flood dyke, Kot Mithan Flood dyke, RodKohi dyke and inspected the precautionary measures in these dykes.

On this occasion, he said that the precautionary measures were necessary to avoid any flood situation in the district and all concerned departments like Rescue-1122, Health, Civil Defence, Police were on high alert in this regard.

The DC said that the safety of citizens was the topmost priority of district administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

\

Related Topics

Police Flood Alert Nasir Rajanpur Rojhan All

Recent Stories

Georgian Wine Watchdog Says on Russia's Checks: No ..

42 seconds ago

Nearly 5.4Mln Russians Tuned In for 'Direct Line' ..

44 seconds ago

Macron urges Trump to 'clarify his position' on EU ..

47 seconds ago

IWMB releases over 320 illegally kept Spotted Muni ..

49 seconds ago

Afghanistan make slow start to World Cup chase aga ..

21 minutes ago

No Official Tuberculosis Cases Recorded at Libyan ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.