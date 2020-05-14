Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi asks traders to follow business SOPs against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar ul Haq Wednesday urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread.

In a video message issued here, DC said as the Punjab government has allowed businesses to meet public need,it was responsibility of traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

Anwar said that if traders failed to implement SOP"s regarding COVID-19 in letter and spirit their shops would be sealed.