Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi chairs meeting on clean, green drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt (Rtd) Anwar Ul Haq has stressed upon the authorities concerned to play conclusive role for securing points in 'Clean and Green Pakistan' index.

He was chairing a meeting on Clean and Green Punjab at his office here Thursday.The meeting was also attended by Clean and Green Index ranking Jahangir Mirza, MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nabeela Shahid and official concerned were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that the Clean and Green Punjab project was simultaneously launched across the province aiming to remove encroachments and expand roads followed by expanding the forests through public participation.

Commissioner said that under the drive Cleanliness of petrol Pumps, Construction of washrooms, renovation of building, repairing of street lights, dumping of garbage on daily basis and tree plantation would be done through out the division.

During the meeting, he stressed for active involvement of civil society and people from all walks of life through organizing seminars and awareness and tree plantation to make the drive successful.