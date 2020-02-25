UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Directs To Complete Development Schemes By June 30

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt(R) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday directed the department concerned to complete on-going development schemes by June 30.

Chairing a meeting to review ongoing schemes here at his office,he said no delay in the approved schemes would be tolerated as 100% funds had been released.

Anwar said "We are determined to provide the people better health, medical and education facilities for which various schemes have been initiated, their completion will benefit the people and help to improve their living standard."He directed the officials to visit the sites and present the report in the next meeting.

