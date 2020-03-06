Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to complete recruitment process of anti-dengue workers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said that all resources were being utilized for identifying dengue larvae breeding and concerned departments were fully mobilized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said that all resources were being utilized for identifying dengue larvae breeding and concerned departments were fully mobilized.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti- dengue arrangements and measures taken for eradicating the menace, he directed the health officials to complete the process of the recruitment of 2000 anti-dengue squad and entomologists and reported him within two days.

The DC said that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those who failing to comply with the laws.

He said that strict monitoring of anti-dengue teams were being carried out on regular basis and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in anti-dengue campaign.