Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Directs To Complete Recruitment Process Of Anti-dengue Workers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Friday said that all resources were being utilized for identifying dengue larvae breeding and concerned departments were fully mobilized

Presiding over a meeting to review anti- dengue arrangements and measures taken for eradicating the menace, he directed the health officials to complete the process of the recruitment of 2000 anti-dengue squad and entomologists and reported him within two days.

The DC said that anti-dengue regulations be fully implemented and stern action be taken against those who failing to comply with the laws.

He said that strict monitoring of anti-dengue teams were being carried out on regular basis and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

Anwar said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in anti-dengue campaign.

