UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Directs To Cover Polio Refusal Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 07:58 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to cover polio refusal cases

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq on Monday directed health department to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases that were unattended or missed during anti-polio campaign concluded on February 22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq on Monday directed health department to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases that were unattended or missed during anti-polio campaign concluded on February 22.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he said polio was a National issue and it was responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

He directed health department to devise strategy to end doubts and convince parents with the help of Ulema and local community leaders to administer polio drops to their children.

On the occasion, EDO Health Dr Sohail Chaudary said continuous efforts were being made to control polio, adding special teams had also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered.

Related Topics

Polio February All From

Recent Stories

Gold prices touch all time high Rs 96, 300 per tol ..

2 minutes ago

“GoBackTrump” becomes top trend in India and a ..

19 minutes ago

PCB delighted with crowd support, quality of crick ..

25 minutes ago

Islamabad Police arrest 48 criminals

1 minute ago

Fateha offered for Buner incident victims

1 minute ago

Two police officers transferred

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.