Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to cover polio refusal cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq on Monday directed health department to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases that were unattended or missed during anti-polio campaign concluded on February 22.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio arrangements, he said polio was a National issue and it was responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.

He directed health department to devise strategy to end doubts and convince parents with the help of Ulema and local community leaders to administer polio drops to their children.

On the occasion, EDO Health Dr Sohail Chaudary said continuous efforts were being made to control polio, adding special teams had also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered.