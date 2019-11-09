Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to launch crackdown on hike in sugar price

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Saif Ullah Dogar has ordered to launch a crackdown against those involved in artificial hike in the price of sugar.

There was no official increase in prices of sugar in the city and official price agreed by the authorities was Rs 70 per KG, and said those who found involved in inflation and hoarding did not deserve any concession and would be dealt with an iron hand, said a statement.

He directed the price control magistrates, officers of market committees and the departments concerned that they should perform their duties with devotion, adding the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored strictly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.