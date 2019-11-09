UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Directs To Launch Crackdown On Hike In Sugar Price

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:16 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to launch crackdown on hike in sugar price

Deputy Commissioner, Saif Ullah Dogar has ordered to launch a crackdown against those involved in artificial hike in the price of sugar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Saif Ullah Dogar has ordered to launch a crackdown against those involved in artificial hike in the price of sugar.

There was no official increase in prices of sugar in the city and official price agreed by the authorities was Rs 70 per KG, and said those who found involved in inflation and hoarding did not deserve any concession and would be dealt with an iron hand, said a statement.

He directed the price control magistrates, officers of market committees and the departments concerned that they should perform their duties with devotion, adding the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored strictly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Price Market

Recent Stories

Fifteen Detained, 3 Arrested in Major Anti-Terror ..

3 minutes ago

142nd birth anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal Iqbal o ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 09 Nov 2019

3 minutes ago

University of Health Sciences declares 100 student ..

3 minutes ago

Consultative meeting of pathologists held at IPH f ..

33 minutes ago

Indian court decision on Babri Masjid hurt Muslims ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.