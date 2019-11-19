Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to monitor edible items' prices : DC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Ullah Dogar Tuesday directed the officials concerned to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers.

Presiding over a meeting to review the prices, quality and supply of essential commodities in the market ,he underlined the need to fully strengthen price control system so that no shopkeeper could indulge in violation of price Act in the district.

The DC directed the price control magistrates to ensure provision of essential to the general public at controlled rates.

He said that an effective system was also in place for uninterrupted supply of fruits and vegetables in the markets.

Dogar warned that stern action would be taken against those shopkeepers who would be found involved in hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

