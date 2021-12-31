UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi For Accelerating Work On Digital Girdawari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 08:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for accelerating work on digital Girdawari

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Friday directed all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Rawalpindi district to accelerate work to complete the task of digital Girdawari within stipulated time frame

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Friday directed all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Rawalpindi district to accelerate work to complete the task of digital Girdawari within stipulated time frame.

Presiding over a meeting held here, he reviewed the performance of all the ACs on digital Girdawari and operations against profiteering.

The DC said that digital Girdwarai started in 1257 mouzas in all tehsils of the district while in 63 mouzas of Rawalpindi and eight mouzas of Gujar Khan.

He directed the ACs to personally visit all the areas in the field to review the process of digital Girdawari.

He instructed the ACs of Saddar Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan to start work of digital Girdawari in all such areas as soon as possible where the process could not be started keeping in view the legal requirements.

The DC said that strict measures were being taken against profiteers and 170 profiteers were arrested in the district during Dec 13 to 17 while 11 FIRs were also lodged besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on the rules violators.

He said that the ACs should continue their raids to control the prices of food items.

The DC also reviewed the individual performance of all the ACs and issued instructions.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Saddar Muhammad Ali All Million

Recent Stories

Pandemic spirals, but deaths drop

Pandemic spirals, but deaths drop

35 seconds ago
 Philippines tightens quarantine rules in capital o ..

Philippines tightens quarantine rules in capital over Omicron

37 seconds ago
 Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go a ..

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite virus cases

38 seconds ago
 Birthday of female elephant celebrated at Karachi ..

Birthday of female elephant celebrated at Karachi zoo

43 seconds ago
 Philippines Capital Region Faces Tighter COVID-19 ..

Philippines Capital Region Faces Tighter COVID-19 Measures Amid Virus Spike - Au ..

7 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review performance ..

DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review performance of health department

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.