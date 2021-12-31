Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for accelerating work on digital Girdawari

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali on Friday directed all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Rawalpindi district to accelerate work to complete the task of digital Girdawari within stipulated time frame.

Presiding over a meeting held here, he reviewed the performance of all the ACs on digital Girdawari and operations against profiteering.

The DC said that digital Girdwarai started in 1257 mouzas in all tehsils of the district while in 63 mouzas of Rawalpindi and eight mouzas of Gujar Khan.

He directed the ACs to personally visit all the areas in the field to review the process of digital Girdawari.

He instructed the ACs of Saddar Rawalpindi and Gujar Khan to start work of digital Girdawari in all such areas as soon as possible where the process could not be started keeping in view the legal requirements.

The DC said that strict measures were being taken against profiteers and 170 profiteers were arrested in the district during Dec 13 to 17 while 11 FIRs were also lodged besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on the rules violators.

He said that the ACs should continue their raids to control the prices of food items.

The DC also reviewed the individual performance of all the ACs and issued instructions.