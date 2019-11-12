UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi For Action Against Profiteers

Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for action against profiteers

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Said Ullah Dogar Tuesday directed to conduct raids for taking strict action under law against shopkeepers involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Said Ullah Dogar Tuesday directed to conduct raids for taking strict action under law against shopkeepers involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here for initiating a campaign against profiteers.

The deputy commissioner said the Price Control Committee would ensure the prices of essential commodities and on the government rates.

He said city government is making all out efforts to provide relief to the consumers adding that prices of food items would be monitored regularly.

According to price list, Potato 45 to 50 per kg, Onion 75 to 80 per kg, Tomato 150 to 160per kg, Spinach 18 to 20, Bringal 30 to 32 per kg, Karela 62 to 68 per kg, Lady Finger 55 to 60 per kg, Turnip 35 to 38 per kg Cucumber 40 to 45 per kg, Banana 40 to 70 per dozen, Guava 50 to 60 per kg and Apple 125 to 130 per kg has been fixed as retailed price.

He urged citizens to register their complaints so that action could be taken against them according to the law.

