Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq held a 'Khuli Katchery' here on Wednesday at his office under open door policy to resolve the problems of the people on priority.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended by a large number of citizens.

People lodged their complaints regarding different problems including issuance of domicile, fard, registry, land transfer cases and other revenue matters.

DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

He said the purpose for holding such meetings under open door policy was to resolve the grievances of the people at the earliest and ensure speedy justice.

'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held regularly aimed at resolving peoples' problems at their door steps, the DC added.