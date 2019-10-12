Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi reviews arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Saif Ullah Dogar Saturday chaired a meeting of District Peace Committee to review arrangements during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on October 20

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Saif Ullah Dogar Saturday chaired a meeting of District Peace Committee to review arrangements during the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on October 20.

Addressing the meeting, DC called upon the Ulema of all sects to built unity among their ranks and play due role for making the sentiments of tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation more strengthened to foil any conspiracy against peace.

On the occasion, the Ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars assured all kinds of support for maintaining peaceful environment.

He asked the officers concerned to discharge their responsibility with dedication as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. He also emphasized the need of preparation of effective traffic control plan so that the citizens could adopt alternate routes without any difficulty.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana, SSP Operation Muhammad Tariq, ADC (G) Zaheer Anwar, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Saddar Anjuman e Tazran Shahid Ghafooq Paracha, Shiekh Muhammad Saddique, Paster Sohail Pervaiz religious and official concerned were also present on the occasion.