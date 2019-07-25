Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi visits low lying areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday visited low lying areas around Nullah leh to see the ground situation as rain continued in the city.

Talking to media persons, the DC said that Meteorological Department (MD) issued forecast of heavy rainfall during the current week.

To cope with the anticipated flood situation directions have been issued to Rescue 1122, WASA and Civil defence to remain alert to meet any situation, he said.

He was also briefed about arrangements made for ongoing rain as desilting had been done of various Nullahs including Nullah Leh.

He also directed the local administration to ensure close coordination with all departments concerned for effective rescue and relief operation.

Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Khawja Imran Safdar and Managing Director WASA Muhammad Tanveer also accompanied the DC.