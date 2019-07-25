UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Visits Low Lying Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:09 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi visits low lying areas

Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday visited low lying areas around Nullah leh to see the ground situation as rain continued in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Chaudary Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday visited low lying areas around Nullah leh to see the ground situation as rain continued in the city.

Talking to media persons, the DC said that Meteorological Department (MD) issued forecast of heavy rainfall during the current week.

To cope with the anticipated flood situation directions have been issued to Rescue 1122, WASA and Civil defence to remain alert to meet any situation, he said.

He was also briefed about arrangements made for ongoing rain as desilting had been done of various Nullahs including Nullah Leh.

He also directed the local administration to ensure close coordination with all departments concerned for effective rescue and relief operation.

Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Khawja Imran Safdar and Managing Director WASA Muhammad Tanveer also accompanied the DC.

Related Topics

Flood Alert Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 Media All

Recent Stories

Gold price soars by Rs 200 to Rs 84,400 per tola 2 ..

7 seconds ago

Aircraft sales soar in June, boosting US durable g ..

8 seconds ago

Another Dar-ul-Ehaas inaugurated in Rawalakot, AJK ..

10 seconds ago

Accused granted post-arrest bail in fake accounts ..

17 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister orders early disposal of rai ..

12 minutes ago

Initial care of cotton crop vital to obtain good a ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.