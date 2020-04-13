Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi visits sports complex field hospital

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq visited Shahbaz sports complex Field Hospital here on Monday to see the arrangements for suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar ul Haq visited Shahbaz sports complex Field Hospital here on Monday to see the arrangements for suspected and confirmed coronavirus patients.

The DC was accompanied by Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer and and other officials.

Anwar said the government was setting up more quarantine centers and field hospitals keeping in view the increasing number of COVID-19 affected patients at the city hospitals.

He said the complex field hospital was comprised of 120-beds while separate wards had also been set up for male and female patients.

"Sufficient quality of medical equipment is available to handle the people visited the center",he added.

He said as the government was providing all available resources to the hospitals, no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The DC later also visited the women university quarantine center at satellite town and expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to COVID-19 patients there.