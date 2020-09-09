UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Visits THQ Hospital, Inspects Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq on Wednesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Gujjar Khan and inspected facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Sarmad Kayani and Child Specialist Dr Amir gave a detailed briefing to the DC about the hospital.

DC said that no negligence would be tolerated in the provision of medicines in the hospital as Punjab government was providing all available resources to the hospitals.

On the occasion, he also reviewed the stock of medicines and their registration in the record and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements .

Anwar directed the hospital management to strictly implement Anti-COVID-19 SOPs and create awareness among the people in this regard.

Later, DC also visited the Land Records Center where Assistant Commissioner Gujjar Khan gave him a detailed briefing about the facilities. He also met the citizens at the center and inquired about the attitude and facilities of the staff.

