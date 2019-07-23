UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Visits Traffic Police Headquarters, Appreciates Working Of CTP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:33 PM

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhwa on Tuesday paid a visit to traffic Police Headquarters Race Course

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhwa on Tuesday paid a visit to traffic Police Headquarters Race Course.

According to police spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf briefed DC about the working of the City Traffic Police CTP office and the steps that were being taken to facilitate the general public.

On the occasion, DC praised the professionalism, integrity and public friendly service of the CTP which had eased the procedure for common citizens to obtain driving license.

The Commissioner also appreciated that all necessary facilities had been provided to the applicants under one roof. He also inspected various branches including Driving License, Learning, Challan , MT, Account, education Wing, IT branch and record branch during his visit.

