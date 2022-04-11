UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Rebuts News About Drone Attack In North Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Deputy Commissioner rebuts news about drone attack in North Waziristan

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan District, Shahid Ali Khan has rebutted news report about drone attack in the area causing casualties besides destruction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan District, Shahid Ali Khan has rebutted news report about drone attack in the area causing casualties besides destruction.

In a video messages released here on Monday, DC rejected in strong words a news report circulating on social media about drone attack in North Waziristan.

There is no veracity in this report which is released by some unscrupulous elements causing confusion and terror among people and locals of the area, DC observed in his message.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan stressed upon journalist community and social media activists to exhibit responsibility in reporting of sensitive news and make confirmation before filing of such reports.

Related Topics

Drone Attack North Waziristan Social Media

Recent Stories

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

Showbiz stars express support for Imran Khan

38 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes Restrictions on 33 Entities in Russ ..

Canada Imposes Restrictions on 33 Entities in Russian Defense Sector

2 minutes ago
 42 child beggars taken into protective custody

42 child beggars taken into protective custody

2 minutes ago
 Seven arrested as police recover man kidnapped for ..

Seven arrested as police recover man kidnapped for ransom in multan

2 minutes ago
 realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony ..

Realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor on realme 9 ..

52 minutes ago
 Four injured in accident

Four injured in accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.