Deputy Commissioner rebuts news about drone attack in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan District, Shahid Ali Khan has rebutted news report about drone attack in the area causing casualties besides destruction.

In a video messages released here on Monday, DC rejected in strong words a news report circulating on social media about drone attack in North Waziristan.

There is no veracity in this report which is released by some unscrupulous elements causing confusion and terror among people and locals of the area, DC observed in his message.

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan stressed upon journalist community and social media activists to exhibit responsibility in reporting of sensitive news and make confirmation before filing of such reports.