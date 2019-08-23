UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Resolves Longstanding Problem Of Kalash Tribe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner resolves longstanding problem of Kalash tribe

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmad, the longstanding problem of the provision of graveyard for Kalash tribe has been resolved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Lower Chitral, Naveed Ahmad, the longstanding problem of the provision of graveyard for Kalash tribe has been resolved.

After the fulfillment of all legal formalities by the Revenue Officer, the acquisition of the land for graveyard would be handed over to Kalash community,s said an official handout issued here on Friday.

