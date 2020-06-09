UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews 25 Schemes Of Health Care

Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner reviews 25 schemes of health care

Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed Tuesday chaired a meeting and reviewed the progress of development schemes of the healthcare sector

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed Tuesday chaired a meeting and reviewed the progress of development schemes of the healthcare sector.

The meeting was held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here which was attended by Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Aurangzaib, Deputy Director Development Asmatullah and other officers concerned.

The meeting reviewed 25 schemes of health care that would be completed with a cost of Rs 449.484 million.

The deputy commissioner asked the officers concerned to expedite the pace of work and complete the projects on time.

He also directed to ensure quality of work, saying, the officers should visit sites of projects for monitoring by following COVID-19 SOPs.

Your Thoughts and Comments

