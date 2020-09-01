UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures

Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali said on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to inspect graveyards, tyre shops, ponds and other points to ensure the drainage of accumulated rain water as the persisting weather was conducive for dengue larva breeding

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali said on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to inspect graveyards, tyre shops, ponds and other points to ensure the drainage of accumulated rain water as the persisting weather was conducive for dengue larva breeding.

He directed this while reviewing anti-dengue measures and the performance of departments at a meeting here in his office.

The DC directed the medical superintendents of public sector hospitals to report suspected dengue and probable cases to the district administration as per SOPs and collect correct data as well.

Manzar Javed also directed the health and local departments to launch anti-dog operation in the district so that citizens could be saved from rabies.

All officers of the departments concerned were also present in the meeting.

