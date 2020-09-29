UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said negligence in elimination of the dengue larvae would not be tolerated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said negligence in elimination of the dengue larvae would not be tolerated.

He was chairing a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue here on Tuesday.

CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed and officers of education, Health, Social Welfare, Environment, Civil Defense, Livestock, Industries, Local Government, Labor, Wasa, PHA, the Police, Municipal Committees and others were also present. The deputy commissioner reviewed anti-dengue measures of the departments concerned in the district and directed them to work hard for eradication of dengue in the district.

During the meeting, the departments also informed the DC about their performanceregarding anti-dengue measures.

