Deputy Commissioner reviews anti-dengue steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali presided over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue in which surveillance activities by the departments was reviewed.

The DC said that he himself would pay a surprise visit to review the implementation of anti-dengue campaign.

On this occasion, a representative of the health department said that during current year, caseshad been got registered against 23 people and indoor and outdoor surveillance was also conducted.