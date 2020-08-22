UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq here on Saturday presided over a meeting related to security measures and maintaining religious harmony during holy month of Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 )

Addressing the meeting, he directed the additional deputy commissioners to hold meetings with religious leaders in their respective districts to address their genuine concerns and chalk out security plans for the routes of the mourning processions and Majalis programmes.

He asked organizers of Imam Bargahs to submit list of volunteers to be deployed for security of majalis and processions.

The DC maintained that prior permission was mandatory to organize mourning congregation or procession.

keep a vigilant eye on suspected persons.

The DC also directed that SOPs regarding Coronavirus and code of conduct would be completely implemented during Ashura days as the pandemic could not be wiped out yet.

On the occasion, SSP operation, Tariq Waliyat said that all the security arrangement had been finalized and as many as 6000 security personnel including police, FC personnel, and other concerned departments would be deployed at exit and entry points routes for strict checking of vehicles and suspected persons in order to avert untoward situation.

