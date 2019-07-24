Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar

The Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio Wednesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of great saint and religious scholar of Suhurwardia Hazrat Ghousul Haq Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar (R.A)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Haider Chandio Wednesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of great saint and religious scholar of Suhurwardia Hazrat Ghousul Haq Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar (R.A).

The annual Urs of Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar, popularly known as "Suhao Soomar" is being celebrated on first Monday of the Hijri month of Zil Hajj every year at Hala town of district Matiari.

The Deputy Commissioner has constituted a committee for making arrangements to provide basic facilities to the devotees.

The DC has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police for making fool proof security measures during Urs. The district administration has been directed to decorate and illuminate the Dargah of Hazrat Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar.

He asked Police and Auqaf department to install walk through gates at the main entrance of the shrine for security reasons to avoid any untoward incident during religious gathering.

HESCO authorities have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Urs.

Makhdoom Nooh was born in the year 1500 A.D and died in 1590 A.D at the age of 90 years.

The descendents line up to its 19th Sajada Nasheen Makhdoom Jamil-uz-Zaman. Makhdoom Nooh was the first scholar who translated Holy Quran into Persian language.

On the occasion of annual Urs a big cattle market of sacrificial animals is organized at Hala where thousands come to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was attended among others by chief Khalifa of Sarwari Jammat Sayed Noor Muhammad Shah, Estate Manager of Makhdoom House Gul Muhammad Panhwer, District Health Officer Dr. Imtiaz Kaka, DSP Altaf Arain, Incharge DIB Azam Mirza, officials of HESCO and Municipal Committee.