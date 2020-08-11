Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for Independence Day

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ismail Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for celebrating Independence Day on August 14

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ismail Memon on Tuesday presided over a meeting to review arrangements made for celebrating Independence Day on August 14.

While addressing the meeting, DC said that 14th August was an important day for the whole Pakistani nation and it was our prime responsibility to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

He said that in this connection main flag hoisting ceremony would be held at SSP Office Sujawal, while district administration has also chalked out various programmes at district and taluka level which includes flag hoisting, flag march, distribution of food among jail inmates and distribution of fruit in hospitals.

DC said that all buildings of government and private institutions would be illuminated.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner on Sardar Riaz Hussain Leghari, DHO Dr Shahnaz Khuwaja, Additional director local government Auranzeb Samon, Assistant Commissioner Sujawal Sanaullah Sanjrani, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Bathoro Gulam Hyder Khaskheli, Deputy DEO Primary Tufail Ahmed, Mukhtiarkar Mirpur Bathoro Zulfiqar Kaandhro, Police Inspector Noor Ahmed Memon and other officers attended the meeting.