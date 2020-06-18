UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews Arrangements In Lockdown Area

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:21 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Danish Afzal on Thursday visited Ram Nagar to review arrangements in lockdown.

According to official sources, the DC also checked employees attendance performing their duties in the areas and also reviewed documents of families.

Apart from this, the DC reviewed performance and survey by dengue workers in Ramagarand directed to continue dengue spray.

Danish Afzal said the district administration had provided all possible facilities in Lockdown areas.

