Deputy Commissioner Reviews Arrangements In Lockdown Areas

Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:34 PM

Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements in lockdown areas

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak visited the smart lockdown areas to review arrangements here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak visited the smart lockdown areas to review arrangements here on Friday.

He directed the administration to close the streets of affected areas with barbed wires and put ban on unnecessary movement in lockdown areas.

Rescue 1122 and waste management company was also ordered to launch dis-infection process in the corona affected areas.

The supply of medicines, milk, vegetables and other essential items also be ensured there.

DC warned that negligence from officials, staff deputed at smart lockdown areas will not be tolerated.

He took notice of electricity load shedding and directed no load shedding in lockdown areas from tomorrow.

