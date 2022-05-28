UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Reviews Completion Of Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 10:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt. (R.) Sohail Ashraf has visited various sites of development schemes here on Saturday and reviewed their completion pace.

He went to Government General Hospital Chak 224/R-B Haseeb Shaheed Colony and checked the availability of medical treatment facilities for patients.

He directed Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Buildings to accelerate efforts for completion of development schemes within stipulated time period. He was briefed the up-gradation project of General Hospital Haseeb Shaheed Colony would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.2 billion.

The DC also went to Chak 8-JB Shahbaz Nagar and checked the construction of most modern cricket Stadium which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.790 million.

He checked construction quality of a road from Kamal Pur Interchange Sargodha Road to Chenab Club Chowk via General Bust Stand and said that this road would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.390 million.

Later, the DC visited Government General Hospital Samanabad and directed the Buildings department to complete its up-gradation project as early as possible. He said this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.780 million and it would help in enhancing bed capacity from 50 to 250.

He also directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete trunk sever line from General Bus Stand to Bolay Di Jhuggi Sheikhupura Road within 2 weeks. Rs.510 million would be spent on completion of this scheme, he added.

Officers of various departments were present during this visit.

