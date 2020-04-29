UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews CoViD-19 Precautionary Measures At Shopping Malls

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner reviews CoViD-19 precautionary measures at shopping malls

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday visited Boulevard mall and Dawood Mart to review precautionary measures adopted for containing COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Wednesday visited Boulevard mall and Dawood Mart to review precautionary measures adopted for containing COVID-19.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro during the visit directed mart owners to ensure every one to wear mask and hand gloves before entering inside the mall failing which they should not be allowed to enter inside the mart.

He asked management of Boulevard and Dawood malls to ensure sale of all necessary items as per prices fixed by the district administration. The DC asked the administration to sell masks as per wholesale prices so that people could be able to use masks when ever they come out of their houses.

Later on, he also paid visit to Lajpat Road area of the city and reviewed arrangements for maintaining social distance and implementation on prices of necessary items fixed by the local administration.

