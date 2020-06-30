UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Reviews Facilities For Out Door Patients In Govt Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner reviews facilities for out door patients in govt hospitals

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review facilities in the hospitals for outdoor patients, status of COVID-19 patients and other facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review facilities in the hospitals for outdoor patients, status of COVID-19 patients and other facilities.

The DC took an update about the facilities for outdoors patients in government hospitals in the district, preparations and measures for COVID-19 patients and strategy for future.

The DHO and the MS shared details of their respective institutions, data of patients and treatment and suggestions for further improvements.

The DC said that the outdoor patients' facility at district hospital is available 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sukkur Government

Recent Stories

NCHD to contribute in 'Clean and Green Pakistan'

1 minute ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 16,893 as total ..

1 minute ago

Oil Spill in Moscow Region's Water Reservoir Grows ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister approaches UN SG over Indian illega ..

5 minutes ago

Over 50 Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes With A ..

5 minutes ago

Ehsaas Program; Rs 2179.032 mln provided to 181,58 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.