Deputy Commissioner reviews implementation of Section 144

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the hotspots of coronavirus and reviewed the implementation of lockdown/Section 144

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited the hotspots of coronavirus and reviewed the implementation of lockdown/Section 144.

He said that the district administration was actively working for 100 percent implementation of Section 144 in the coronavirus affected areas to avoid its further spread.

He asked the people to implement Section 144 restrictions to control the spread of deadly virus.

He directed the assistant commissioners to continue the inspection of hotspot areas in their tehsils.

He asked the administration and police officers that they should remain present in the field to ensure implementation of lockdown and seal shops in case of violation of SoPs.