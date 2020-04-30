Deputy Commissioner reviews implementation on lockdown in Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Wednesday visited various parts of the district and supervised the implement on lockdown

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Wednesday visited various parts of the district and supervised the implement on lockdown.

He visited Ayub Chowk, Chiniot Road, Faisalabad Road, Gojra Road, Session Chowk and other areas.

The people violating government orders of lockdown were handed over to police while more than 100 shops were ordered to be closed. Action was also taken against pillion riding.

The Deputy Commissioner said that implementation on lockdown would be made more strictly.