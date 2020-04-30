UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Reviews Implementation On Lockdown In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:46 AM

Deputy Commissioner reviews implementation on lockdown in Jhang

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Wednesday visited various parts of the district and supervised the implement on lockdown

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo on Wednesday visited various parts of the district and supervised the implement on lockdown.

He visited Ayub Chowk, Chiniot Road, Faisalabad Road, Gojra Road, Session Chowk and other areas.

The people violating government orders of lockdown were handed over to police while more than 100 shops were ordered to be closed. Action was also taken against pillion riding.

The Deputy Commissioner said that implementation on lockdown would be made more strictly.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Chiniot Gojra Government

Recent Stories

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

36 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

2 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

2 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.