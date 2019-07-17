Deputy Commissioner reviews Independence Day arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day 2019

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur , Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day 2019

As per details, the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Programmes will be held in Deputy Commissioner Office Sukkur and educational institutions across the District.

The Deputy Commissioner, on the occasion, directed the officers ofthe District to participate in flag hoisting ceremony.