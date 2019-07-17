UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Commissioner Reviews Independence Day Arrangements

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner reviews Independence Day arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day 2019

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for Independence Day 2019.

As per details, the Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Programmes will be held in Deputy Commissioner Office Sukkur and educational institutions across the District.

The Deputy Commissioner, on the occasion, directed the officers ofthe District to participate in flag hoisting ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sukkur Independence 2019

Recent Stories

38 housing units delivered to low-income Emirati f ..

14 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University Prospectus Committee m ..

3 minutes ago

President calls for convening joint commission mee ..

3 minutes ago

PPP confident about success of no-confidence motio ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur directs officials of li ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council, Opposition ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.