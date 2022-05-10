Deputy Commissioner reviews nullah construction work

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, along with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Abdul Sattar, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf and XEN PHED/Highways Sialkot visited the Sialkot-Ugoki Road to review progress on the ongoing work on nullah construction

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, along with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Abdul Sattar, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf and XEN PHED/Highways Sialkot visited the Sialkot-Ugoki Road to review progress on the ongoing work on nullah construction.

DC Imran Qureshi asked the relevant departments to expedite pace of work on the project within stipulated time period.