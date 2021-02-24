UrduPoint.com
Deputy Commissioner Reviews Ongoing Development Work In Sukkur

Wed 24th February 2021

Deputy Commissioner reviews ongoing development work in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Wednesday has emphasized that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner office here, which reviewed the on-going development work.

He also warned that dereliction would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized and it be ensured that the funds do not lapse.

He said that delay in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated.

DC stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.

